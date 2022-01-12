Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $8.08 Million Stock Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Overstock.com worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 36.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 32.0% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 383,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,873,000 after acquiring an additional 92,906 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 17.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,713,000 after acquiring an additional 93,647 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 16.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

Shares of Overstock.com stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.91. 5,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 4.10. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.06 and a 1-year high of $112.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total value of $477,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $400,302.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,448 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.