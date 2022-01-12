Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 340,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 348,257 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of Cohu worth $10,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,198,000 after purchasing an additional 291,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cohu by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,269,000 after buying an additional 125,257 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Cohu by 32.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,198,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,077,000 after buying an additional 296,880 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Cohu by 2.1% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,134,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,244,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cohu by 9.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,352,000 after buying an additional 72,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.73. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $174,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,188 shares of company stock valued at $398,280. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

