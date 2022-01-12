Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Purchases 40,995 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 760.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,995 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.63.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $5.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.46. 398,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,850,566. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $300.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $708.65 billion, a PE ratio of 85.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

