Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 123,191 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,191 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $12,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAGS shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Itau BBA Securities lowered PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

NYSE:PAGS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,246. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $531.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.21 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

