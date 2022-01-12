Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 30,673 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,673 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Terminix Global worth $13,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Terminix Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Terminix Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Terminix Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Terminix Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

TMX stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.36. 8,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.35. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

TMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.