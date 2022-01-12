Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 71,228 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,228 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 213,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,727,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 164,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 65,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 338,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 37,946 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,486,734. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

