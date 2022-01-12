Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Takes $17.08 Million Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 154,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,080,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,802,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth $10,099,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

SONY stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,747. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $133.75. The company has a market cap of $155.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.32 and a 200 day moving average of $112.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

SONY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

