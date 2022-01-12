thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Receives $13.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TKAMY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.35 and a beta of 2.02. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $14.38.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Analysts predict that thyssenkrupp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

