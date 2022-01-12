TigerCash (TCH) Market Cap Hits $653,612.03

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $653,612.03 and approximately $3.55 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

