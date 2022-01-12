Titan Coin Reaches One Day Volume of $6,472.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 18.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 37% higher against the dollar. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $637,288.21 and approximately $6,472.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006720 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007204 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000752 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000084 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000218 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

