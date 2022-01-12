Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,200 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the November 30th total of 403,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TITN opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.11. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $38.58. The company has a market cap of $736.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.88 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 630.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 34.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 274.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

