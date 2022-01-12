Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,200 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the November 30th total of 403,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
TITN opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.11. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $38.58. The company has a market cap of $736.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.88 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.
About Titan Machinery
Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.
