Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares reiterated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC restated a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of TORXF stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

