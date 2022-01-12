Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Cut to C$21.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.62% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TXG. National Bankshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.47.
Shares of TSE TXG traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.68. The company had a trading volume of 221,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,985. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$11.79 and a one year high of C$19.38.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
