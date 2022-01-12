Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Cut to C$21.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TXG. National Bankshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.47.

Shares of TSE TXG traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.68. The company had a trading volume of 221,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,985. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$11.79 and a one year high of C$19.38.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.21. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.7600001 EPS for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

