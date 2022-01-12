Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 15,383 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,383 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in RPM International were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 339.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 79,342 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 44.4% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,822 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,083,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in RPM International in the second quarter worth approximately $4,604,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $93.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.08. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.43 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.33.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.71.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

