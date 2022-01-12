Toronto Dominion Bank Has $4.21 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 41,522 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,215,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,065 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 1.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,634,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,301,000 after purchasing an additional 177,879 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 5.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,340,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,247,000 after purchasing an additional 269,538 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 3.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,277,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $256,162,000 after purchasing an additional 154,431 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $210,897,000 after acquiring an additional 36,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWA opened at $48.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.59. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.12%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays increased their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Article: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.