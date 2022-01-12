Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 526.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,953 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $149.24 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $138.04 and a one year high of $188.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. The firm had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

LBRDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.