Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 33.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,780 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.18.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBHS opened at $102.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.55. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.40 and a 52 week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

