Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 169,450 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 84.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,450 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,682,000 after acquiring an additional 510,106 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,245,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,981,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,555,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,883,000 after acquiring an additional 116,008 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVA. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.13.

DaVita stock opened at $114.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

