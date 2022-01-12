TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Shares Down 1.6%

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) shares dropped 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.09 and last traded at $14.20. Approximately 7,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 8,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

TRSWF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.63.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

