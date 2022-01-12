TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Upgraded to Buy by Royal Bank of Canada

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$22.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.31.

TSE RNW traded up C$0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.08. 940,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of C$4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.76. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$16.01 and a 12-month high of C$22.84.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$97.10 million. Research analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

