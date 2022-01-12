TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Upgraded to Buy by Royal Bank of Canada

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$22.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.81% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.31.
TSE RNW traded up C$0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.08. 940,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of C$4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.76. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$16.01 and a 12-month high of C$22.84.
About TransAlta Renewables
TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.
See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.