TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at CSFB

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target lowered by CSFB from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TA. Scotiabank increased their price target on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bankshares raised their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.80.

TSE:TA opened at C$12.89 on Tuesday. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$10.10 and a 1 year high of C$14.75. The stock has a market cap of C$3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$850.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

