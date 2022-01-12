TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives $723.39 Average Price Target from Analysts

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $726.68.

Several research analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Bank of America raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $6.76 on Friday, reaching $660.19. 2,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,088. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $517.37 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $622.73 and a 200 day moving average of $627.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 62.95, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total value of $26,458,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total transaction of $7,374,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $46,679,885. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 34.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 337,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,598,000 after buying an additional 86,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $406,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

