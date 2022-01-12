Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $889.75 Million

Brokerages predict that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will report $889.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $900.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $880.77 million. Trimble posted sales of $829.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year sales of $3.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in Trimble by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $79.49 on Wednesday. Trimble has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trimble (TRMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.