Triodos Investment Management BV Sells 4,550 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Triodos Investment Management BV lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 3.8% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $28,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after purchasing an additional 359,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PayPal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 620,061 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $3.90 on Wednesday, hitting $187.62. The stock had a trading volume of 405,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,516,317. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $177.40 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $220.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.69.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.08.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

