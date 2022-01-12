Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Shares of TRRSF traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.36. 1,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.59.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.