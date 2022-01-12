Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

OTCMKTS TRRSF traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.36. 1,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.59. Trisura Group has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $39.34.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

