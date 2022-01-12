Truist Financial Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.44 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Truist Financial in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $5.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.43. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of TFC stock opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $65.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,677,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,976,104,000 after buying an additional 715,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after buying an additional 2,783,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,136,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,448,602,000 after buying an additional 192,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,652,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,033,236,000 after buying an additional 494,547 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,953,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,553,000 after buying an additional 61,881 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $110,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.
See Also: What is a SEC Filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.