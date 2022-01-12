Truist Financial Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.44 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Truist Financial in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $5.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.43. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TFC. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.18.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $65.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,677,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,976,104,000 after buying an additional 715,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after buying an additional 2,783,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,136,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,448,602,000 after buying an additional 192,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,652,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,033,236,000 after buying an additional 494,547 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,953,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,553,000 after buying an additional 61,881 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $110,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

