Truist Financial Corp Buys 3,333 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,364 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Splunk by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO increased its stake in Splunk by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 26,767 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,002 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,697 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $122.11 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $178.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The business had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.96.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $58,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $462,357. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

