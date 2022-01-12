Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.06% of AptarGroup worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 7.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 59.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 1.6% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AptarGroup by 13.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in AptarGroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

AptarGroup stock opened at $122.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.47. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.37 and a 12-month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

