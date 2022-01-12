Truist Financial Corp Has $4.65 Million Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,839 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 17,567 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,770 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 83,277 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 38,277 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,177 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group stock opened at $64.49 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $82.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.