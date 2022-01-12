Truist Financial Corp Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.42% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 166,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYX opened at $116.00 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $91.20 and a 12 month high of $118.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.55.

