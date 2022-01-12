Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,290 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of NeoGenomics worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth $633,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,228,357.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,622 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92 and a beta of 0.63. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day moving average is $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on NEO shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

