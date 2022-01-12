Truist Securiti Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Albany International in a research note issued on Friday, January 7th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Albany International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.20.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $87.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.37. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Albany International in the third quarter worth $3,516,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Albany International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Albany International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,572,000 after purchasing an additional 24,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Albany International by 139.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 20,798 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $440,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,728 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.20%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.