Truist Securities Increases Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $147.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CCK. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.07.

CCK stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,077. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.16 and its 200-day moving average is $105.75. Crown has a 1 year low of $85.65 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crown will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,433,000 after purchasing an additional 26,227 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.2% during the third quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

