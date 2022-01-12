TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.88. 4,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,393. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $670.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.12. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $44.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 31.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.40 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 5,448 shares of company stock valued at $177,889 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 28,984.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 64.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

