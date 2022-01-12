Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021,366 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 36,448 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.00% of Tutor Perini worth $13,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the third quarter worth $482,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 468,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 237,800 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 9.4% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,514,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,832,000 after acquiring an additional 215,668 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 293.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 121,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPC stock opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $633.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23. Tutor Perini Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $620,927.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Frost sold 299,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $6,387,039.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 408,523 shares of company stock valued at $7,813,166. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

