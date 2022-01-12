Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. Truist Securities lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 66.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 117.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 109.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 42.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.00. 1,097,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.13. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

