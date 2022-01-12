Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.43. Unico American shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 616 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.03.

Get Unico American alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unico American stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Unico American at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Unico American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unico American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.