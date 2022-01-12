UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €17.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($20.57) target price on UniCredit in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.10 ($17.16) target price on UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on UniCredit in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays set a €11.60 ($13.18) target price on UniCredit in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €19.50 ($22.16) target price on UniCredit in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.44 ($18.68).

UniCredit has a 12 month low of €12.82 ($14.57) and a 12 month high of €18.38 ($20.89).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

