Unido EP (UDO) Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. Unido EP has a total market cap of $5.40 million and $893,596.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00062655 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00079793 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.58 or 0.07686384 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,611.01 or 0.99807303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00070145 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007547 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,890,124 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

