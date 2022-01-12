Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 81.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,530 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,126,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Unilever by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,688,000 after acquiring an additional 225,117 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Unilever by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,032,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,574,000 after acquiring an additional 319,309 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,481,000 after acquiring an additional 185,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Unilever by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,080,000 after acquiring an additional 282,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL stock opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $61.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

