Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €35.50 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been given a €35.50 ($40.34) price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential downside of 12.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($40.34) target price on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.60 ($39.32) target price on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on Uniper in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) price target on Uniper in a research note on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uniper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €35.41 ($40.24).

Shares of ETR UN01 opened at €40.59 ($46.13) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79. Uniper has a 12 month low of €28.24 ($32.09) and a 12 month high of €42.45 ($48.24). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €39.83 and a 200-day moving average of €36.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.09.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

