United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,945 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of United Rentals worth $51,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URI. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.5% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

URI stock opened at $333.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.22 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $352.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.20.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

