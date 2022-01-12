United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) Position Trimmed by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.22% of United States Brent Oil Fund worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNO. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in United States Brent Oil Fund by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in United States Brent Oil Fund by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter.

BNO stock opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.09. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $22.79.

