Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Receives $6.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:UBX opened at $1.54 on Friday. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $88.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

