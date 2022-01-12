urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Shares Down 0.9%

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)’s share price traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.98. 87,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 137,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $107.38 million and a PE ratio of -30.24.

In related news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of urban-gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $182,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,304 shares of company stock valued at $393,790. 25.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in urban-gro by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 207,271 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 284,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 251,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,733 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of urban-gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of urban-gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

urban-gro, Inc

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

