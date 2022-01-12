UREEQA Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. UREEQA has a total market cap of $4.21 million and $9,000.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UREEQA has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00060271 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00077561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.87 or 0.07544965 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,694.51 or 1.00137387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00067975 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006851 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

