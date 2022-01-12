UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.55

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

A number of research firms recently commented on USER. Raymond James assumed coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. began coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UserTesting has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

UserTesting Company Profile (NYSE:USER)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

