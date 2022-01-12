Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The USIMINAS SYSTEMS is Latin America’s biggest flat steel complex and it ranks among the world’s largest twenty steel producers. Usiminas is the System’s leader company, a conglomerate made up of companies that operate in the steel industry and businesses in which steel plays a strategic role. With a solid organizational culture and deeply committed to the stockholders and the society, the company is in a constant search for operating excellence, long-term vision and corporate responsibility. Presently, Usiminas leads a pool of companies and it has a strong focus on transparency in its relations with the capital market. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on USNZY. Grupo Santander raised shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:USNZY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.94. 115,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $4.60.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.

