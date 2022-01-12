Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Trading Down 3.7%

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.29 and last traded at $17.34. Approximately 3,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 767,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

Several research firms have weighed in on UTZ. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.19.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 122.22%.

In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 74,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $1,192,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $318,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,291,696. 17.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 918.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 18,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at about $492,000. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

